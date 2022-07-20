Log In or Subscribe to read more
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $120 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of ZG Capital Partners and Rialto Capital Management, of the 129,000-square-foot office building at 45 East 53rd St in midtown Manhattan The...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $7672 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 638-unit Hamilton Point on Egypt Lake apartment property in Tampa, Fla The 10-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, allowed the property’s owner, Covenant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $10979 million of Fannie Mae financing for Acacia Capital Corp’s $20425 million, or $510,625/unit, purchase of Overlook at Lakemont, a 400-unit apartment property in...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $245 million of financing for the construction of a 148-room hotel that will be dually branded as a Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Ariz EKN Development, a Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the...
Varde Partners has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 82-room Inn at Rancho Santa Fe boutique resort in the Southern California town of Rancho Santa Fe Sonnenblick-Eichner Co arranged the loan, which helped fund the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellco Credit Union has provided $255 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $420 million of financing against a portfolio of 30 hotels with 3,792 rooms owned by MCR Hotels Wells Fargo, BMO Harris and Bank of America provided $370 million of senior financing, while...