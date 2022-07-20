Log In or Subscribe to read more
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district had 788,320 square feet of negative absorption in the second quarter, according to MB Real Estate That’s up from the 589,058 sf of negative absorption posted...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...
Dallas Business Journal Hayes Co has inked an industrial lease for 712,900 square feet at 1285 Akron Way in Forney, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas The logistics and fulfillment company was represented in the deal by Paladin Partners...
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
The Manhattan office market had 976,000 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to a recent report from CBRE, but the Downtown submarket continues to struggle In fact, Downtown has experienced negative absorption in nine...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $1317 million, or $439/sf, for a 300,000-sf office building at 200 Metro Blvd in Nutley, NJ Prism Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by Eastdil Secured The...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...