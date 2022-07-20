Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Olympus Property Co has sold Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, multifamily investor sold the two-building complex to an unidentified New York investment manager in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal Lions Group has unveiled plans to build a 675-unit apartment project above a city-owned parking garage in Miami The 55-story project, dubbed M Tower, would be built on top of the eight-story structure at 56 and 70 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Fisher Brothers Management is filing plans to build a 308-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The project...
Charlotte Business Journal Terwilliger Pappas has started work on Solis LoSo, a 310-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The six-story property is being built on a 36-acre development site at 4312 Yancey Road in the city’s South End...
The Opus Group has opened 19Nineteen Mile High, a 277-unit apartment property in Denver The Minnetonka, Minn, developer broke ground on the property, at 550 West 19th Ave, in April 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $245 million of financing for the construction of a 148-room hotel that will be dually branded as a Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Ariz EKN Development, a Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the...