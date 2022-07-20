Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
MF Asset Management has paid $539 million, or $179,069/unit, for Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from SB Pacific Group of Berkeley, Calif, in a...
Schnitzer Properties has paid $2898 million, or $17748/sf, for Chandler Pavilions, a 163,286-square-foot retail center in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which was represented by...
REBusiness Online Carter Funds has paid $929 million, or $286,728/unit, for Riverstone at Owings Mills, a 324-unit apartment property in Owings Mills, Md Continental Realty Corp sold the 10-building property, which the Baltimore company had...
Olympus Property Co has sold Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, multifamily investor sold the two-building complex to an unidentified New York investment manager in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Observer Dantes Community Partners has paid $139 million, or $191,197/unit, for the 727-unit Verona at Landover Hills apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Landover, Md The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Atlantic Cos has bought the 18-story office building at 100 Edgewood Ave SE in Atlanta for $295 million, or about $9641/sf Parkway Properties sold the 306,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1962 and is...
A venture of Middleburg Communities and Stockbridge Capital Group has paid $1005 million, or $335,000/unit, for the 300-unit Indigo Champions Ridge apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Davenport, Fla The venture bought the recently...
Dallas Business Journal Boulder Peak Capital has sold Bowery Park, a 65,477-square-foot retail and office property in Highland Park, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The local company sold the property, which sits on 617 acres at 2570...