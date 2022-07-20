Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $120 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of ZG Capital Partners and Rialto Capital Management, of the 129,000-square-foot office building at 45 East 53rd St in midtown Manhattan The...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Olympus Property Co has sold Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, multifamily investor sold the two-building complex to an unidentified New York investment manager in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal Lions Group has unveiled plans to build a 675-unit apartment project above a city-owned parking garage in Miami The 55-story project, dubbed M Tower, would be built on top of the eight-story structure at 56 and 70 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Fisher Brothers Management is filing plans to build a 308-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The project...
Charlotte Business Journal Terwilliger Pappas has started work on Solis LoSo, a 310-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The six-story property is being built on a 36-acre development site at 4312 Yancey Road in the city’s South End...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $7672 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 638-unit Hamilton Point on Egypt Lake apartment property in Tampa, Fla The 10-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, allowed the property’s owner, Covenant...