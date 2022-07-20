Log In or Subscribe to read more
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Multi-Housing News Local developer Dean Kirkland Development has sold the 134th Street Lofts, a 124-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash, for $388 million, or $312,903/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Kidder Mathews brokered the deal...
Brixton Capital has paid $271 million, or $25350/sf, for the Santee Town Center, a 106,903-square-foot retail property in the San Diego suburb of Santee, Calif The Solana Beach, Calif, investor, founded by Marc Brutten, who previously had founded or...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has sold the DalParc Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company sold the industrial property to Property Reserve Inc of Salt Lake City The sales price...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
MF Asset Management has paid $539 million, or $179,069/unit, for Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from SB Pacific Group of Berkeley, Calif, in a...
Onyx Partners has paid $558 million, or $166,071/unit, for the 336-unit Lumiere apartment property in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, La The Lakewood, NJ, investor led by Jeremy Y Rieder bought the property, at 3301 West Esplanade Ave North, a...
Schnitzer Properties has paid $2898 million, or $17748/sf, for Chandler Pavilions, a 163,286-square-foot retail center in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which was represented by...
REBusiness Online Carter Funds has paid $929 million, or $286,728/unit, for Riverstone at Owings Mills, a 324-unit apartment property in Owings Mills, Md Continental Realty Corp sold the 10-building property, which the Baltimore company had...