The Real Deal Bank OZK has provided $176 million of construction financing for a 360-unit apartment project in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The two-building property is being developed by a venture of Domain Cos and Vorea Group The loan was...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...
South Florida Business Journal Lions Group has unveiled plans to build a 675-unit apartment project above a city-owned parking garage in Miami The 55-story project, dubbed M Tower, would be built on top of the eight-story structure at 56 and 70 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Fisher Brothers Management is filing plans to build a 308-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The project...
Charlotte Business Journal Terwilliger Pappas has started work on Solis LoSo, a 310-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The six-story property is being built on a 36-acre development site at 4312 Yancey Road in the city’s South End...