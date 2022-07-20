Log In or Subscribe to read more
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Multi-Housing News Local developer Dean Kirkland Development has sold the 134th Street Lofts, a 124-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash, for $388 million, or $312,903/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Kidder Mathews brokered the deal...
Brixton Capital has paid $271 million, or $25350/sf, for the Santee Town Center, a 106,903-square-foot retail property in the San Diego suburb of Santee, Calif The Solana Beach, Calif, investor, founded by Marc Brutten, who previously had founded or...
The Real Deal Bank OZK has provided $176 million of construction financing for a 360-unit apartment project in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The two-building property is being developed by a venture of Domain Cos and Vorea Group The loan was...
California Capital & Investment Group has paid $385 million, or $28570/sf, for the Terraces, a 134,759-square-foot office building in the San Francisco suburb of Pleasant Hill, Calif The Oakland, Calif, company bought the six-story building, at...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
MF Asset Management has paid $539 million, or $179,069/unit, for Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from SB Pacific Group of Berkeley, Calif, in a...