South Florida Business Journal Mlab International LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The local developer has proposed the 103,819-square-foot project for a 16,706-sf development...
REBusiness Online Lupe Development has broken ground on Wirth on the Woods, a 200-unit seniors-housing property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the six-story property at 2800 Wayzata Blvd, about three miles west of the city’s...
The Real Deal Bank OZK has provided $176 million of construction financing for a 360-unit apartment project in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The two-building property is being developed by a venture of Domain Cos and Vorea Group The loan was...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has sold the DalParc Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company sold the industrial property to Property Reserve Inc of Salt Lake City The sales price...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...