Triangle Business Journal Bradford Shops, a 70,000-square-foot retail property in Cary, NC, has been sold for $422 million, or about $60286/sf Affiliates of National Real Estate Management Corp of St Louis bought the shopping center from an...
Triad Business Journal Limited liability companies affiliated with Bridge Investment Group has bought two industrial properties totaling 170,000 square feet in Greensboro, NC, for $1305 million, or about $7676/sf The Salt Lake City investment...
Tampa Bay Business Journal OTO Development has bought the 125-room DoubleTree Beach Resort by Hilton Hotel Tampa Bay – North Redington Beach for an undisclosed price An affiliate of Hall Development Corp sold the hotel and was represented in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital has sold The Avenues at Atherton, a 31,000-square-foot adaptive-reuse retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $2075 million, or about $66935/sf An undisclosed alternative...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
South Florida Business Journal Mlab International LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The local developer has proposed the 103,819-square-foot project for a 16,706-sf development...
South Florida Business Journal A company affiliated with Snapbox Self Storage has bought the 113,242-square-foot self-storage facility at 15025 NE 18th Ave in North Miami Beach, Fla The Philadelphia self-storage operator purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Extra Space Storage has paid $2912 million, or about $25087/sf, for a pair of nearby self-storage facilities with a combined 116,076 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliates of InContext Advisors...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...