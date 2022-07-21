Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $1523 million of financing to help fund the purchase of Rise Melrose, a 96-unit apartment property in Phoenix An affiliate of EZ Real Estate of Seattle acquired the...
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $120 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of ZG Capital Partners and Rialto Capital Management, of the 129,000-square-foot office building at 45 East 53rd St in midtown Manhattan The...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district had 788,320 square feet of negative absorption in the second quarter, according to MB Real Estate That’s up from the 589,058 sf of negative absorption posted...