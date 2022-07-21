Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $80 million CMBS loan against the Chicago Ridge Mall in suburban Chicago wasn’t paid off when it matured at the start of the month, and now the property’s owner is seeking a term extension...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shopoff Realty Investments has paid $463 million for 141 acres of land at Westminster Mall in Southern California, in a deal that includes the retail property’s vacant Sears department store The...
Houston Chronicle Bechtel plans to move out of 3000 Post Oak, a 441,523-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The Reston, Va, engineering and construction company has been fully leasing the property for more than 40 years Its...
Yield PRO Thompson Thrift Residential has brokered the sale of The Retreat, a 324-unit apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property was...
CMBS special servicing volumes continued to decline in June, falling by 494 percent when compared with May, to $2925 billion, according to Trepp Inc That improvement is in contrast to the volume of delinquencies, which had increased by $277 million...