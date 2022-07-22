Log In or Subscribe to read more
AEW Capital Management has raised $69012 million of equity commitments for an investment vehicle that pursues cold-storage facilities The Boston investment manager has been among the more active investors in the cold-storage sector, where ownership,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc has raised $241 billion for the latest iteration of its flagship real estate fund That already exceeds the $2149 billion the giant investment manager had raised for the fund’s...
Columbia Property Trust Inc, which nearly three years ago had acquired investment manager Normandy Real Estate Management, has spun off the funds it had assumed through that transaction to a company led by one of Normandy’s co-founders The...
Brasa Capital Management has completed raising equity commitments for its second value-add real estate investment fund The Los Angeles investment manager, formed in 2018 by Eric Samek, who previously was head of the western US for AEW Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $4501 billion of commercial properties changed hands in May, up a mere 3 percent from the same period a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets, providing additional evidence that prospective...
CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has raised $300 million for its US Logistics Fund II, reaching the fund’s cap When coupled with the $150 million that was raised through co-investment vehicles, the fund could have the...
Mitchell Resnick, a six-year veteran of Walker & Dunlop, who most recently served as senior vice president and treasurer of the brokerage company, has been named president of its alternative investment manager, Walker & Dunlop Investment...
CBRE Investment Management has completed raising $599 million of equity commitments for its CBRE Global Special Situations Fund and co-investment vehicles The closed-end fund, which had an initial target of $500 million, is the first by CBRE to...
London investment manager Legal & General Capital has committed an initial $500 million of capital to a venture it has formed with Ancora Partners LLC, a Durham, NC, developer, that will pursue life-sciences, research and development and...