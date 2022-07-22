Log In or Subscribe to read more
Huntington National Bank has provided $598 million of financing for the construction of 741 North Wells, a 168-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago JLL Capital Markets arranged the four-year loan on behalf of Vista Property Group, a local...
Dallas Morning News Ground will break later this year on a five-story apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Lantower Residential is developing the five-story project, dubbed Lantower at CityLine, which will cost $641 million to...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
South Florida Business Journal Mlab International LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The local developer has proposed the 103,819-square-foot project for a 16,706-sf development...
REBusiness Online Lupe Development has broken ground on Wirth on the Woods, a 200-unit seniors-housing property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the six-story property at 2800 Wayzata Blvd, about three miles west of the city’s...
The Real Deal Bank OZK has provided $176 million of construction financing for a 360-unit apartment project in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The two-building property is being developed by a venture of Domain Cos and Vorea Group The loan was...
Commercial Observer Alexander Wang has signed a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at 11 Fulton St in lower Manhattan The 128,123-sf property, which was built in 1983, is now fully leased The fashion designer is moving its global headquarters from...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...