Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY Construction has begun for the 103-unit Mount Hope Walton affordable-housing property in the Bronx, NY Most of the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income, while 16 will be...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Capital Corp has provided $370 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 100 Church St in lower Manhattan The loan has a term of up to five years and pays a coupon...
Dallas Morning News Ground will break later this year on a five-story apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Lantower Residential is developing the five-story project, dubbed Lantower at CityLine, which will cost $641 million to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $267 million mortgage that Wells Fargo Bank had provided for 450 Park Ave, a 337,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a group of South Korean...
Bank OZK and AvalonBay Communities have provided $943 million of financing for the construction of a 189-unit apartment property in San Francisco’s East Bay suburb of Pleasant Hill, Calif Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided senior debt,...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
South Florida Business Journal Mlab International LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The local developer has proposed the 103,819-square-foot project for a 16,706-sf development...
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...