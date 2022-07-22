Log In or Subscribe to read more
Harbor Group International has paid $1845 million, or $495,968/unit, for the 372-units Miro Brickell apartment property in Miami’s Brickell area The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the property, constructed in 2017 at 255 Southwest 11th...
REBusiness Online A venture of Captiva Partners and Westbrook Partners has paid $37 million, or $26511/sf, for the 139,567-square-foot Sherman Way Industrial Center in Los Angeles Captiva Partners of Los Angeles and Westbrook Partners of New York...
Aya Acquisitions has paid $5075 million, or $502,475/unit, for 740 West End Ave, a 101-unit apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The purchase marks the latest in a string of apartment-property purchases in Manhattan for Aya, a New...
Triangle Business Journal Bradford Shops, a 70,000-square-foot retail property in Cary, NC, has been sold for $422 million, or about $60286/sf Affiliates of National Real Estate Management Corp of St Louis bought the shopping center from an...
Triad Business Journal Limited liability companies affiliated with Bridge Investment Group has bought two industrial properties totaling 170,000 square feet in Greensboro, NC, for $1305 million, or about $7676/sf The Salt Lake City investment...
Tampa Bay Business Journal OTO Development has bought the 125-room DoubleTree Beach Resort by Hilton Hotel Tampa Bay – North Redington Beach for an undisclosed price An affiliate of Hall Development Corp sold the hotel and was represented in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital has sold The Avenues at Atherton, a 31,000-square-foot adaptive-reuse retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $2075 million, or about $66935/sf An undisclosed alternative...
South Florida Business Journal A company affiliated with Snapbox Self Storage has bought the 113,242-square-foot self-storage facility at 15025 NE 18th Ave in North Miami Beach, Fla The Philadelphia self-storage operator purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...