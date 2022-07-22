Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Lupe Development has broken ground on Wirth on the Woods, a 200-unit seniors-housing property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the six-story property at 2800 Wayzata Blvd, about three miles west of the city’s...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...
REJournalscom The Opus Group has broken ground on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot industrial property in Apple Valley, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 6175 147th St,...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
Commercial Property Executive CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on the Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Dayton, Minn It is being constructed at 11500 Lawndale Lane North,...
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...
REBusiness Online Impact Seven has opened the 126-unit Trotta Apartments in Middleton, Wis The Rice Lake, Wis, developer broke ground on the property, at 3001 Parmenter St, in late 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents...