Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings Development has plans to build an environmentally friendly office project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The two-building project, dubbed the Offices at Southstone Yards, is being built as part of the...
Houston Business Journal HS Development Group recently acquired a 195-acre development site in Seabrook, Texas, in the Galveston Bay area, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Houston developer bought the site, about 31 miles southeast of...
Denver Business Journal The Opus Group is planning to build Sun Empire, a 39 million-square-foot industrial property in Aurora, Colo The Minneapolis developer is building the property on a 316-acre site at the intersection of East 56th Avenue and...
Dallas Morning News Griffin Partners has started construction on the two-building Port 45 industrial development in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas The 567,516-square-foot project, with a mix of warehouse and distribution space, is...
Dallas Morning News RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a residential property with a mix of apartments and townhomes in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 23 acres at the southeast corner of Double Eagle...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has started work on the 240-unit Palladium East Berry Street apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the three-story property on a 172-acre site on East Berry Street, between US...
REJournalscom Endeavor Development has broken ground on the first phase of the I-80 Distribution Center, a 900,000-square-foot industrial property in Altoona, Iowa The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 451 9th St NE, about 13 miles...
Huntington National Bank has provided $598 million of financing for the construction of 741 North Wells, a 168-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago JLL Capital Markets arranged the four-year loan on behalf of Vista Property Group, a local...