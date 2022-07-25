Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial originated $724 million of loans during the first half, and since then it has completed another $100 million, putting it well on track to topping the $12 billion of volume it completed all of last year...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $208 million, or $24217/sf, for the Landing, a nine-building industrial property that totals 858,900 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property in three...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $52 million of financing for the purchase of the 252-unit Park South Apartments in Seattle A venture of RISE Properties Trust, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, and Tokyu...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on the Seaport 16 Trade Center industrial project in Bryan County, Ga, about 30 miles from the Port of Savannah The multi-building project is being built on a 797-acre site in Ellabell, Ga, near...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kite Realty Group has bought the 68,983-square-foot Palms Plaza shopping center in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3575 million, or about $51825/sf The Indianapolis REIT acquired the retail property, which sits...
Rentvcom California Capital & Investment Group has paid $385 million, or $28561/sf, for the Terraces in Pleasant Hill, a 134,800-square-foot office property in Pleasant Hill, Calif The Oakland, Calif, company purchased the property from Eagle...
Greystone has provided $3872 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program against the 285-unit Roseberry Apartments in Columbia, SC The 35-year, self-amortizing loan was arranged by Eastern Union of New York...
Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought Embry Apartment Homes, a 151-unit property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Embrey, at 2210 Marsh Lane, was built in 1985 and has a...