Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial originated $724 million of loans during the first half, and since then it has completed another $100 million, putting it well on track to topping the $12 billion of volume it completed all of last year...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Greystone has provided $3872 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program against the 285-unit Roseberry Apartments in Columbia, SC The 35-year, self-amortizing loan was arranged by Eastern Union of New York...
Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Huntington National Bank has provided $598 million of financing for the construction of 741 North Wells, a 168-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago JLL Capital Markets arranged the four-year loan on behalf of Vista Property Group, a local...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Capital Corp has provided $370 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 100 Church St in lower Manhattan The loan has a term of up to five years and pays a coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $267 million mortgage that Wells Fargo Bank had provided for 450 Park Ave, a 337,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a group of South Korean...
Bank OZK and AvalonBay Communities have provided $943 million of financing for the construction of a 189-unit apartment property in San Francisco’s East Bay suburb of Pleasant Hill, Calif Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided senior debt,...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...