Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Huntington National Bank has provided $598 million of financing for the construction of 741 North Wells, a 168-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago JLL Capital Markets arranged the four-year loan on behalf of Vista Property Group, a local...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Capital Corp has provided $370 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 100 Church St in lower Manhattan The loan has a term of up to five years and pays a coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $267 million mortgage that Wells Fargo Bank had provided for 450 Park Ave, a 337,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a group of South Korean...
Bank OZK and AvalonBay Communities have provided $943 million of financing for the construction of a 189-unit apartment property in San Francisco’s East Bay suburb of Pleasant Hill, Calif Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided senior debt,...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $1523 million of financing to help fund the purchase of Rise Melrose, a 96-unit apartment property in Phoenix An affiliate of EZ Real Estate of Seattle acquired the...