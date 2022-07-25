Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $208 million, or $24217/sf, for the Landing, a nine-building industrial property that totals 858,900 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property in three...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on the Seaport 16 Trade Center industrial project in Bryan County, Ga, about 30 miles from the Port of Savannah The multi-building project is being built on a 797-acre site in Ellabell, Ga, near...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Rentvcom California Capital & Investment Group has paid $385 million, or $28561/sf, for the Terraces in Pleasant Hill, a 134,800-square-foot office property in Pleasant Hill, Calif The Oakland, Calif, company purchased the property from Eagle...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought Embry Apartment Homes, a 151-unit property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Embrey, at 2210 Marsh Lane, was built in 1985 and has a...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has sold the 416-unit Residences at Annapolis Junction apartment property near Columbia, Md, in the central part of the state, for $150 million, or $360,570/unit The Virginia Beach, Va, REIT had developed the property...
Rentvcom Dornin Investment Group has sold the Marnell Corporate Center 3, a 71,400-square-foot office property in Las Vegas for $233 million, or $32633/sf The identity of the buyer could not be learned immediately Cushman Wakefield and First...
Harbor Group International has paid $1845 million, or $495,968/unit, for the 372-units Miro Brickell apartment property in Miami’s Brickell area The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the property, constructed in 2017 at 255 Southwest 11th...
REBusiness Online A venture of Captiva Partners and Westbrook Partners has paid $37 million, or $26511/sf, for the 139,567-square-foot Sherman Way Industrial Center in Los Angeles Captiva Partners of Los Angeles and Westbrook Partners of New York...