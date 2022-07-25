Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $52 million of financing for the purchase of the 252-unit Park South Apartments in Seattle A venture of RISE Properties Trust, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, and Tokyu...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on the Seaport 16 Trade Center industrial project in Bryan County, Ga, about 30 miles from the Port of Savannah The multi-building project is being built on a 797-acre site in Ellabell, Ga, near...
Multi-housing News LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has broken ground on the 396-unit Artemas apartment property in Everett, Mass The property, at 65 Norman St, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and between 561 and 1,481 square feet It...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Greystone has provided $3872 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program against the 285-unit Roseberry Apartments in Columbia, SC The 35-year, self-amortizing loan was arranged by Eastern Union of New York...
Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings Development has plans to build an environmentally friendly office project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The two-building project, dubbed the Offices at Southstone Yards, is being built as part of the...
Houston Business Journal HS Development Group recently acquired a 195-acre development site in Seabrook, Texas, in the Galveston Bay area, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Houston developer bought the site, about 31 miles southeast of...
Cincinnati Business Courier Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the 150-unit Whiskey River Apartments in Lawrenceburg, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 500 West High St, in October 2020 Busey Bank provided...