Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings Development has plans to build an environmentally friendly office project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The two-building project, dubbed the Offices at Southstone Yards, is being built as part of the...
Houston Business Journal HS Development Group recently acquired a 195-acre development site in Seabrook, Texas, in the Galveston Bay area, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Houston developer bought the site, about 31 miles southeast of...
Dallas Morning News Griffin Partners has started construction on the two-building Port 45 industrial development in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas The 567,516-square-foot project, with a mix of warehouse and distribution space, is...
Dallas Morning News RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a residential property with a mix of apartments and townhomes in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the property on 23 acres at the southeast corner of Double Eagle...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has started work on the 240-unit Palladium East Berry Street apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the three-story property on a 172-acre site on East Berry Street, between US...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has sold the 416-unit Residences at Annapolis Junction apartment property near Columbia, Md, in the central part of the state, for $150 million, or $360,570/unit The Virginia Beach, Va, REIT had developed the property...
Rentvcom Dornin Investment Group has sold the Marnell Corporate Center 3, a 71,400-square-foot office property in Las Vegas for $233 million, or $32633/sf The identity of the buyer could not be learned immediately Cushman Wakefield and First...
Harbor Group International has paid $1845 million, or $495,968/unit, for the 372-units Miro Brickell apartment property in Miami’s Brickell area The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the property, constructed in 2017 at 255 Southwest 11th...
REBusiness Online A venture of Captiva Partners and Westbrook Partners has paid $37 million, or $26511/sf, for the 139,567-square-foot Sherman Way Industrial Center in Los Angeles Captiva Partners of Los Angeles and Westbrook Partners of New York...