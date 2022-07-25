Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial originated $724 million of loans during the first half, and since then it has completed another $100 million, putting it well on track to topping the $12 billion of volume it completed all of last year...
Multi-housing News LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has broken ground on the 396-unit Artemas apartment property in Everett, Mass The property, at 65 Norman St, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and between 561 and 1,481 square feet It...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kite Realty Group has bought the 68,983-square-foot Palms Plaza shopping center in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3575 million, or about $51825/sf The Indianapolis REIT acquired the retail property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings Development has plans to build an environmentally friendly office project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The two-building project, dubbed the Offices at Southstone Yards, is being built as part of the...
Houston Business Journal HS Development Group recently acquired a 195-acre development site in Seabrook, Texas, in the Galveston Bay area, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Houston developer bought the site, about 31 miles southeast of...
Cincinnati Business Courier Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the 150-unit Whiskey River Apartments in Lawrenceburg, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 500 West High St, in October 2020 Busey Bank provided...
Denver Business Journal The Opus Group is planning to build Sun Empire, a 39 million-square-foot industrial property in Aurora, Colo The Minneapolis developer is building the property on a 316-acre site at the intersection of East 56th Avenue and...