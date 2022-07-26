Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lift Partners has paid $1061 million, or $27790/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 381,790 square feet at 22434 and 22408 76th Ave South in Kent, Wash, about 16 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco investor purchased the...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
San Antonio Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is getting ready to start work on the second phase of its CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The industrial property is being built on 36 acres at 4235 Milling Road The latest phase will consist of...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $208 million, or $24217/sf, for the Landing, a nine-building industrial property that totals 858,900 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property in three...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kite Realty Group has bought the 68,983-square-foot Palms Plaza shopping center in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3575 million, or about $51825/sf The Indianapolis REIT acquired the retail property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Rentvcom California Capital & Investment Group has paid $385 million, or $28561/sf, for the Terraces in Pleasant Hill, a 134,800-square-foot office property in Pleasant Hill, Calif The Oakland, Calif, company purchased the property from Eagle...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings Development has plans to build an environmentally friendly office project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The two-building project, dubbed the Offices at Southstone Yards, is being built as part of the...