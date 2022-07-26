Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer JPMorgan and Starwood Property Trust have provided $435 million of financing against an 842,175-square-foot last-mile distribution facility that’s under development in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY Eastdil Secured...
Parkview Financial originated $724 million of loans during the first half, and since then it has completed another $100 million, putting it well on track to topping the $12 billion of volume it completed all of last year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $52 million of financing for the purchase of the 252-unit Park South Apartments in Seattle A venture of RISE Properties Trust, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, and Tokyu...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Greystone has provided $3872 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program against the 285-unit Roseberry Apartments in Columbia, SC The 35-year, self-amortizing loan was arranged by Eastern Union of New York...
Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Huntington National Bank has provided $598 million of financing for the construction of 741 North Wells, a 168-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago JLL Capital Markets arranged the four-year loan on behalf of Vista Property Group, a local...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Capital Corp has provided $370 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 100 Church St in lower Manhattan The loan has a term of up to five years and pays a coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $267 million mortgage that Wells Fargo Bank had provided for 450 Park Ave, a 337,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a group of South Korean...