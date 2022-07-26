Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal AS Colour has agreed to fully lease a 240,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The New Zealand-based apparel manufacturer is taking its space at 11109 Quality Drive, which was developed by Charland Partners...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal Savanna has unveiled plans for Olara Residences, a three-building residential property in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company plans to build the property on a 182-acre site at 1919 and 1911 North Flagler Drive...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...
Lift Partners has paid $1061 million, or $27790/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 381,790 square feet at 22434 and 22408 76th Ave South in Kent, Wash, about 16 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco investor purchased the...
Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...