Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan and Starwood Property Trust have provided $435 million of financing against an 842,175-square-foot last-mile distribution facility that’s under development in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY Eastdil Secured...
Parkview Financial originated $724 million of loans during the first half, and since then it has completed another $100 million, putting it well on track to topping the $12 billion of volume it completed all of last year...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on the Seaport 16 Trade Center industrial project in Bryan County, Ga, about 30 miles from the Port of Savannah The multi-building project is being built on a 797-acre site in Ellabell, Ga, near...
Multi-housing News LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has broken ground on the 396-unit Artemas apartment property in Everett, Mass The property, at 65 Norman St, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and between 561 and 1,481 square feet It...
Northmarq has arranged $1405 million of financing for the construction of Duffey 20, a 358-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The financing is comprised of a $1015 million senior loan provided by Union Labor Life Insurance Co, a $12 million...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings Development has plans to build an environmentally friendly office project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The two-building project, dubbed the Offices at Southstone Yards, is being built as part of the...