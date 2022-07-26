Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Amazoncom Inc are backing out of recently signed office leases in Manhattan Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is opting out of a lease for an additional 300,000 square feet at 770...
San Antonio Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is getting ready to start work on the second phase of its CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The industrial property is being built on 36 acres at 4235 Milling Road The latest phase will consist of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Allstate Insurance Co has provided $239 million of financing for the purchase of Align, a 105-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash, about 26 miles south of Seattle Northmarq arranged the four-year...
Parkview Financial originated $724 million of loans during the first half, and since then it has completed another $100 million, putting it well on track to topping the $12 billion of volume it completed all of last year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $52 million of financing for the purchase of the 252-unit Park South Apartments in Seattle A venture of RISE Properties Trust, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, and Tokyu...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on the Seaport 16 Trade Center industrial project in Bryan County, Ga, about 30 miles from the Port of Savannah The multi-building project is being built on a 797-acre site in Ellabell, Ga, near...
Multi-housing News LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has broken ground on the 396-unit Artemas apartment property in Everett, Mass The property, at 65 Norman St, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and between 561 and 1,481 square feet It...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Greystone has provided $3872 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program against the 285-unit Roseberry Apartments in Columbia, SC The 35-year, self-amortizing loan was arranged by Eastern Union of New York...