Commercial Observer JPMorgan and Starwood Property Trust have provided $435 million of financing against an 842,175-square-foot last-mile distribution facility that’s under development in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY Eastdil Secured...
Multi-housing News LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has broken ground on the 396-unit Artemas apartment property in Everett, Mass The property, at 65 Norman St, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and between 561 and 1,481 square feet It...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties across the country increased in June by $19/unit, or 11 percent from the previous month to $1,706/unit, setting a new record Monthly rent increases have only continued to grow since the beginning of the...
New York YIMBY Construction has begun for the 103-unit Mount Hope Walton affordable-housing property in the Bronx, NY Most of the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income, while 16 will be...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
Commercial Observer Alexander Wang has signed a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at 11 Fulton St in lower Manhattan The 128,123-sf property, which was built in 1983, is now fully leased The fashion designer is moving its global headquarters from...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district had 788,320 square feet of negative absorption in the second quarter, according to MB Real Estate That’s up from the 589,058 sf of negative absorption posted...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...