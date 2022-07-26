Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $208 million, or $24217/sf, for the Landing, a nine-building industrial property that totals 858,900 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property in three...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kite Realty Group has bought the 68,983-square-foot Palms Plaza shopping center in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3575 million, or about $51825/sf The Indianapolis REIT acquired the retail property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Related Group has paid $48 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Boynton Bay Apartments, an affordable seniors-housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 240-unit property from...
Rentvcom California Capital & Investment Group has paid $385 million, or $28561/sf, for the Terraces in Pleasant Hill, a 134,800-square-foot office property in Pleasant Hill, Calif The Oakland, Calif, company purchased the property from Eagle...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought Embry Apartment Homes, a 151-unit property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Embrey, at 2210 Marsh Lane, was built in 1985 and has a...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has sold the 416-unit Residences at Annapolis Junction apartment property near Columbia, Md, in the central part of the state, for $150 million, or $360,570/unit The Virginia Beach, Va, REIT had developed the property...