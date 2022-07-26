Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal AS Colour has agreed to fully lease a 240,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The New Zealand-based apparel manufacturer is taking its space at 11109 Quality Drive, which was developed by Charland Partners...
The Real Deal Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Amazoncom Inc are backing out of recently signed office leases in Manhattan Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is opting out of a lease for an additional 300,000 square feet at 770...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties across the country increased in June by $19/unit, or 11 percent from the previous month to $1,706/unit, setting a new record Monthly rent increases have only continued to grow since the beginning of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Commercial Observer Alexander Wang has signed a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at 11 Fulton St in lower Manhattan The 128,123-sf property, which was built in 1983, is now fully leased The fashion designer is moving its global headquarters from...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district had 788,320 square feet of negative absorption in the second quarter, according to MB Real Estate That’s up from the 589,058 sf of negative absorption posted...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...