ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has bought the 340-unit Cortland Good Latimer apartment property in downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market neighborhood The local investor purchased the three-story property from Cortland of Atlanta in a deal...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...
Houston Business Journal Hines Global Income Trust Inc has bought 200 Park Place, a 206,000-square-foot office building in Houston, for $145 million, or about $70388/sf The Houston REIT acquired the 15-story property from Stonelake Capital Partners...
Multi-Housing News Touro Co has purchased two apartment properties with 524 units in Irving, Texas The two properties are the 316-unit Asher Park at 3149 West Walnut Hill Lane and the 208-unit Rustic Ridge at 3005 West Walnut Hill Lane Both were...
REBusiness Online Lendlease has broken ground on the 30 Van Ness mixed-use project in San Francisco The New York developer is building the $11 billion project at 30 Van Ness Ave It will have 333 condominium units and 290,000 square feet of office...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...