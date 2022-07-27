Log In or Subscribe to read more
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...
The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco increased to 199 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers That's the highest vacancy rate ever recorded in the city and the ninth consecutive quarter in which it's climbed...
Charlotte Business Journal AS Colour has agreed to fully lease a 240,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The New Zealand-based apparel manufacturer is taking its space at 11109 Quality Drive, which was developed by Charland Partners...
The Real Deal Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Amazoncom Inc are backing out of recently signed office leases in Manhattan Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is opting out of a lease for an additional 300,000 square feet at 770...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties across the country increased in June by $19/unit, or 11 percent from the previous month to $1,706/unit, setting a new record Monthly rent increases have only continued to grow since the beginning of the...
Commercial Observer Alexander Wang has signed a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at 11 Fulton St in lower Manhattan The 128,123-sf property, which was built in 1983, is now fully leased The fashion designer is moving its global headquarters from...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district had 788,320 square feet of negative absorption in the second quarter, according to MB Real Estate That’s up from the 589,058 sf of negative absorption posted...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...