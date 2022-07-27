Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has acquired Excelsior Industrial Center, a 106,663-square-foot industrial property in Hopkins, Minn The Minneapolis developer purchased the property from the Beard Group of Hopkins, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has bought the 340-unit Cortland Good Latimer apartment property in downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market neighborhood The local investor purchased the three-story property from Cortland of Atlanta in a deal...
Houston Business Journal Hines Global Income Trust Inc has bought 200 Park Place, a 206,000-square-foot office building in Houston, for $145 million, or about $70388/sf The Houston REIT acquired the 15-story property from Stonelake Capital Partners...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opal Holdings has paid $366 million, or $21529/sf, for Normandale Lake Office Park, a 17 million-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn The New York investment firm purchased the property from a venture...
A venture of Security Properties and Tokyu Land US Corp has paid $785 million, or $316,532/unit, for Summit Riverside, a 248-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo Security Properties, of Seattle, and Tokyu Land US Corp, of Los Angeles,...
Multi-Housing News Touro Co has purchased two apartment properties with 524 units in Irving, Texas The two properties are the 316-unit Asher Park at 3149 West Walnut Hill Lane and the 208-unit Rustic Ridge at 3005 West Walnut Hill Lane Both were...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...