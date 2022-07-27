Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Grosvenor has acquired Grosvenor Tower, a 237-unit apartment building in Bethesda, Md, for $95 million, or $400,843/unit AvalonBay Communities, an Arlington, Va, multifamily REIT, sold the property, which was built in 1997 and...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has acquired Excelsior Industrial Center, a 106,663-square-foot industrial property in Hopkins, Minn The Minneapolis developer purchased the property from the Beard Group of Hopkins, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has bought the 340-unit Cortland Good Latimer apartment property in downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market neighborhood The local investor purchased the three-story property from Cortland of Atlanta in a deal...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...
San Antonio Business Journal Wood Partners is building the 366-unit Alta Rolling Oaks apartments on San Antonio’s North Side The Atlanta developer is constructing the property at 6710 Loop 410 East Its units will have up to three bedrooms each...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opal Holdings has paid $366 million, or $21529/sf, for Normandale Lake Office Park, a 17 million-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn The New York investment firm purchased the property from a venture...
A venture of Security Properties and Tokyu Land US Corp has paid $785 million, or $316,532/unit, for Summit Riverside, a 248-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo Security Properties, of Seattle, and Tokyu Land US Corp, of Los Angeles,...
Multi-Housing News Touro Co has purchased two apartment properties with 524 units in Irving, Texas The two properties are the 316-unit Asher Park at 3149 West Walnut Hill Lane and the 208-unit Rustic Ridge at 3005 West Walnut Hill Lane Both were...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...