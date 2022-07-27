Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Touro Co has purchased two apartment properties with 524 units in Irving, Texas The two properties are the 316-unit Asher Park at 3149 West Walnut Hill Lane and the 208-unit Rustic Ridge at 3005 West Walnut Hill Lane Both were...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...
Lift Partners has paid $1061 million, or $27790/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 381,790 square feet at 22434 and 22408 76th Ave South in Kent, Wash, about 16 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco investor purchased the...
Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $208 million, or $24217/sf, for the Landing, a nine-building industrial property that totals 858,900 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property in three...