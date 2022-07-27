Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Grosvenor has acquired Grosvenor Tower, a 237-unit apartment building in Bethesda, Md, for $95 million, or $400,843/unit AvalonBay Communities, an Arlington, Va, multifamily REIT, sold the property, which was built in 1997 and...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has bought the 340-unit Cortland Good Latimer apartment property in downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market neighborhood The local investor purchased the three-story property from Cortland of Atlanta in a deal...
Houston Business Journal Hines Global Income Trust Inc has bought 200 Park Place, a 206,000-square-foot office building in Houston, for $145 million, or about $70388/sf The Houston REIT acquired the 15-story property from Stonelake Capital Partners...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opal Holdings has paid $366 million, or $21529/sf, for Normandale Lake Office Park, a 17 million-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn The New York investment firm purchased the property from a venture...
A venture of Security Properties and Tokyu Land US Corp has paid $785 million, or $316,532/unit, for Summit Riverside, a 248-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo Security Properties, of Seattle, and Tokyu Land US Corp, of Los Angeles,...
Multi-Housing News Touro Co has purchased two apartment properties with 524 units in Irving, Texas The two properties are the 316-unit Asher Park at 3149 West Walnut Hill Lane and the 208-unit Rustic Ridge at 3005 West Walnut Hill Lane Both were...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...