Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...
Dallas Morning News Woods Capital has plans to add 228 apartment units to the 50-story Santander Tower in downtown Dallas The local developer’s plan involves redeveloping about a dozen of the building’s floors It will have a mix of one-...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...
Lift Partners has paid $1061 million, or $27790/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 381,790 square feet at 22434 and 22408 76th Ave South in Kent, Wash, about 16 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco investor purchased the...
Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
San Antonio Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is getting ready to start work on the second phase of its CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The industrial property is being built on 36 acres at 4235 Milling Road The latest phase will consist of...