Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
AZ Big Media Humphreys Capital has paid $6635 million, or $57696/sf, for the Camelback Collective, a 115,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Oklahoma City investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Holualoa Cos and LaPour...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...
San Antonio Business Journal Wood Partners is building the 366-unit Alta Rolling Oaks apartments on San Antonio’s North Side The Atlanta developer is constructing the property at 6710 Loop 410 East Its units will have up to three bedrooms each...
REBusiness Online Lendlease has broken ground on the 30 Van Ness mixed-use project in San Francisco The New York developer is building the $11 billion project at 30 Van Ness Ave It will have 333 condominium units and 290,000 square feet of office...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...