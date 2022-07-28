Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline A venture that includes Pine Tree has paid $1225 million, or about $29542/sf, for the 414,658-square-foot Delta Shores shopping center in Sacramento, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company’s venture partner was an undisclosed US...
REBusinessOnline Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC has sold the Dolce Villagio Lofts, a 37-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz, for $213 million, or $575,675/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, company was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and BH Group has bought the 107,000-square-foot Aventura View office building in South Florida for $51 million, or about $47664/sf The venture acquired the property from Cofe Properties of...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...
An affiliate of the DSF Group has purchased the Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit luxury apartment property in Parsippany, NJ, for $825 million, or $389,150/unit The Boston investor bought the property from Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va, which...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
AZ Big Media Humphreys Capital has paid $6635 million, or $57696/sf, for the Camelback Collective, a 115,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Oklahoma City investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Holualoa Cos and LaPour...
A venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners has paid $306 million, or $495,948/unit, for Avalon Green, a 617-unit apartment property in the New York City suburb of Elmsford, NY AvalonBay Communities Inc sold the property, which is...