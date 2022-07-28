Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...
An affiliate of the DSF Group has purchased the Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit luxury apartment property in Parsippany, NJ, for $825 million, or $389,150/unit The Boston investor bought the property from Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va, which...
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...
AZ Big Media Humphreys Capital has paid $6635 million, or $57696/sf, for the Camelback Collective, a 115,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Oklahoma City investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Holualoa Cos and LaPour...
A venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners has paid $306 million, or $495,948/unit, for Avalon Green, a 617-unit apartment property in the New York City suburb of Elmsford, NY AvalonBay Communities Inc sold the property, which is...
A venture of RREAF Holdings LLC and DLP Capital has acquired the 155-unit Windy Shores and 216-unit Pearl Point in the Corpus Christi, Texas area The acquisitions were bolstered by a $31 million preferred equity investment from 3650 REIT In...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal HJ Development has paid $185 million, or $16518/sf, for Country Village Shopping Center, a 112,000-square-foot retail center in Minnetonka, Minn The Plymouth, Minn, company purchased the property from an...