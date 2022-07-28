Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market recorded positive absorption for the third straight quarter, but its vacancy rate increased and asking rents declined during the second quarter The district had 165,000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Dallas Business Journal Neiman Marcus Group is signing a lease for about 85,000 square feet of office space at the 135 million-sf Cityplace Tower in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local luxury retailer will occupy floors 11 through 13 at the...
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...
Amazoncom Inc, which had been planning six office buildings in downtown Bellevue, Wash, is reconsidering those plans, according to a report in GeekWire The end result is that it will change how it designs building interiors The e-commerce giant is...
The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco increased to 199 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers That's the highest vacancy rate ever recorded in the city and the ninth consecutive quarter in which it's climbed...
Charlotte Business Journal AS Colour has agreed to fully lease a 240,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The New Zealand-based apparel manufacturer is taking its space at 11109 Quality Drive, which was developed by Charland Partners...
The Real Deal Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Amazoncom Inc are backing out of recently signed office leases in Manhattan Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is opting out of a lease for an additional 300,000 square feet at 770...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties across the country increased in June by $19/unit, or 11 percent from the previous month to $1,706/unit, setting a new record Monthly rent increases have only continued to grow since the beginning of the...