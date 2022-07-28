Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of the DSF Group has purchased the Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit luxury apartment property in Parsippany, NJ, for $825 million, or $389,150/unit The Boston investor bought the property from Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va, which...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
AZ Big Media Humphreys Capital has paid $6635 million, or $57696/sf, for the Camelback Collective, a 115,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Oklahoma City investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Holualoa Cos and LaPour...
A venture of RREAF Holdings LLC and DLP Capital has acquired the 155-unit Windy Shores and 216-unit Pearl Point in the Corpus Christi, Texas area The acquisitions were bolstered by a $31 million preferred equity investment from 3650 REIT In...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal HJ Development has paid $185 million, or $16518/sf, for Country Village Shopping Center, a 112,000-square-foot retail center in Minnetonka, Minn The Plymouth, Minn, company purchased the property from an...
Commercial Observer Grosvenor has acquired Grosvenor Tower, a 237-unit apartment building in Bethesda, Md, for $95 million, or $400,843/unit AvalonBay Communities, an Arlington, Va, multifamily REIT, sold the property, which was built in 1997 and...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has acquired Excelsior Industrial Center, a 106,663-square-foot industrial property in Hopkins, Minn The Minneapolis developer purchased the property from the Beard Group of Hopkins, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has bought the 340-unit Cortland Good Latimer apartment property in downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market neighborhood The local investor purchased the three-story property from Cortland of Atlanta in a deal...