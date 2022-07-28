Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
Mesa West Capital has provided $108 million of financing for the purchase of Skywater at Town Lake, a 328-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz KB Investment and Development of Irvine, Calif, purchased the property from an affiliate of Heitman...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...
Northmarq has provided $2693 million of Fannie Mae financing for the Overlook, a 318-unit apartment property in Topeka, Kan The loan allowed the owner of the property, Timberland Partners of Minneapolis, to defease a $1435 million Freddie Mac loan...
The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco increased to 199 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers That's the highest vacancy rate ever recorded in the city and the ninth consecutive quarter in which it's climbed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...