AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...
San Antonio Business Journal Wood Partners is building the 366-unit Alta Rolling Oaks apartments on San Antonio’s North Side The Atlanta developer is constructing the property at 6710 Loop 410 East Its units will have up to three bedrooms each...
REBusiness Online Lendlease has broken ground on the 30 Van Ness mixed-use project in San Francisco The New York developer is building the $11 billion project at 30 Van Ness Ave It will have 333 condominium units and 290,000 square feet of office...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...