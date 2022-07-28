Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline A venture that includes Pine Tree has paid $1225 million, or about $29542/sf, for the 414,658-square-foot Delta Shores shopping center in Sacramento, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company’s venture partner was an undisclosed US...
REBusinessOnline Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC has sold the Dolce Villagio Lofts, a 37-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz, for $213 million, or $575,675/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, company was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
San Diego Business Journal BLT Enterprises has paid $58 million, or $33073/sf, for the 175,367-square-foot industrial property at 1 Viper Way in Vista, Calif The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from a venture of RAF Pacifica...
An affiliate of the DSF Group has purchased the Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit luxury apartment property in Parsippany, NJ, for $825 million, or $389,150/unit The Boston investor bought the property from Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va, which...
REBusiness Online KB Acquisitions, an entity of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, has paid $26 million, or $38722/sf, for the 67,145-square-foot office property at 9075 West Diablo Drive in Las Vegas The local healthcare real estate company purchased the...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
AZ Big Media Humphreys Capital has paid $6635 million, or $57696/sf, for the Camelback Collective, a 115,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Oklahoma City investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Holualoa Cos and LaPour...
A venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners has paid $306 million, or $495,948/unit, for Avalon Green, a 617-unit apartment property in the New York City suburb of Elmsford, NY AvalonBay Communities Inc sold the property, which is...
A venture of RREAF Holdings LLC and DLP Capital has acquired the 155-unit Windy Shores and 216-unit Pearl Point in the Corpus Christi, Texas area The acquisitions were bolstered by a $31 million preferred equity investment from 3650 REIT In...