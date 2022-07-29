Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...
Multihousing News A venture of Bronx Pro Group and Services for the Underserved has broken ground on the first phase of a 326-unit affordable-housing property in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, NY The property, dubbed Starhill, is being...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...
Dallas Morning News ACORE Capital is providing $125 million of construction financing for the 23-story Ryan Tower in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The California-based lender provided the loan to the developer, a venture of Ryan Cos US of...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal HJ Development has paid $185 million, or $16518/sf, for Country Village Shopping Center, a 112,000-square-foot retail center in Minnetonka, Minn The Plymouth, Minn, company purchased the property from an...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has acquired Excelsior Industrial Center, a 106,663-square-foot industrial property in Hopkins, Minn The Minneapolis developer purchased the property from the Beard Group of Hopkins, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...