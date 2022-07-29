Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Corp originated $371 million of loans during the second quarter, nearly half the $732 million of loans it originated in the first quarter The drop in volume was a function of higher interest rates, which the company said had impacted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Columbia Property Trust Inc, which nearly three years ago had acquired investment manager Normandy Real Estate Management, has spun off the funds it had assumed through that transaction to a company led by one of Normandy’s co-founders The...
Prologis finally has struck a deal to acquire Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock transaction valued at $26 billion, including the assumption of debt Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, had offered to buy Duke, an Indianapolis REIT, last month...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
Duke Realty Corp, which yesterday received an offer from Prologis valued at $237 billion, has rejected the bid, saying it was “insufficient” Prologis had offered to swap 0466 of its shares for every Duke share outstanding, valuing every...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...